McADOO, JR. JOHN DARE "MAC"
Age 89, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on March 24, 1930, in Uniontown, PA. He and his wife, Nancy Lee Paulson McAdoo met and were married in 1956. They were blessed to spend 63 years together in the Pittsburgh area, including Penn Hills and Murrysville. John graduated from St. Clairsville High School in Ohio. He earned a BS from Carnegie Institute of Technology in Chemical Engineering and was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Sigma Xi. After graduation he accepted a position with Vitro Laboratories in West Orange, NJ. The remainder of his career was spent with Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Monroeville, PA, where he held a variety of managerial positions in licensing and reliability of their nuclear plants, strategic business planning and served as an Assistant Manager of Nuclear Safety. John was a member of an ANS delegation to the USSR for discussions of safety improvements in the wake of Chernobyl and represented Westinghouse in assessing implications of the accident. In his free time, John enjoyed sailing. He was a longtime member of the Moraine Sailing Club at Lake Arthur and loved sailing with friends and family on the Chesapeake Bay. He and Nancy took many trips together exploring much of the United States and Great Britain. John was a gifted artist with pen, watercolors and pastels, drawing and painting still lifes, portraits, and landscapes. John was well known as a fountain of information and was always willing to share and encourage others in the quest for further learning. Perhaps not so well known was his wonderful sense of humor. He loved a good joke. John appreciated a challenge and dove into projects with a keen eye for details and the mind of an engineer. John and Nancy were longtime faithful members of the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church in Murrysville. John served as an elder and was active on various committees. He played a major role in the design and remodeling of the church. John is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, John McAdoo III (Sue) and Daniel McAdoo; daughter, Jane Cieply (Paul); grandchildren, Jason, Ryan and Jonathan Cieply, Shawn and Shannon McAdoo; and great-granddaughters, Makayden and Ryzden Cieply. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on January 25, 2020, at the Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, 4600 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Open Your Heart to a Senior (formerly Faith in Action), 4600 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668. 724-327-3353. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020