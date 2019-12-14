|
DEMARINO JOHN
Age 89, of Millvale, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores DeMarino; loving father of Cathleen (Gary) Dankmyer and John A. DeMarino; proud grandfather of Stacey (Derek) Niemeier, David (Natalie) Dankmyer, Bryan, Julia, and Nicole DeMarino; dear great-grandfather of Andrew and Ashley Niemeier; brother of Emma Palley; uncle of Matthew (Julie) Palley and the late Patrice and James M. Palley; great uncle of Nicholas and Luke Palley; son of the late John and Rose DeMarino and Joseph Moratto. Friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Spirit Parish, Millvale, on Monday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019