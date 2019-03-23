DUFFY JOHN

Age 58, of Carnegie passed away on Thursday, March 21st. Duff was the beloved son of the late Mary Ellen Duffy and Patrick F. Duffy. Friend to so many in the world of sports and radio, he was a fixture in the press box of the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and University of Pittsburgh for over 35 years. With his remarkably smooth and powerful voice, Duff worked as the Pittsburgh correspondent for every major radio network including ESPN-Radio, AP-Radio, CBS-Radio, ABC-Radio, NBC-Radio and Voice of America. Before sports-radio took hold in Pittsburgh, Duff was THE free-lance correspondent who covered every game, each and every night, in his beloved city for listeners across the nation. What made his exhaustive work ethic all the more remarkable was that he did it while overcoming physical challenges that he would always joke about, but never allow to get in his way. He was an unforgettable character who made his friends and family laugh, often at inappropriate times, about sports and about the ridiculous moments in our daily lives. Duff credited legendary Pirates announcer Bob Prince for taking him under his wing and teaching him about broadcasting. In college at Duquesne, Duff got his start working at the extraordinary radio station WDUQ. He always credited WDUQ with giving him three things: the opportunity to work in the career he loved, the affection of lifelong friends he often called his second family and hilarious stories he loved to tell the rest of his life. There is little doubt that St. Peter will know it is Duff knocking on the gates and after a few minutes, will undoubtedly be entertained while pouring him a cold one. Friends welcome Sunday, March 24th from 1:00- 3:30 p.m., FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Blessing Service at 3:30 p.m.

