Formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on April 11, 2019 in Florida after a long illness. While in Pittsburgh, he attended Churchill High and worked for Penndot. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Collins and two brothers, Kevin and Kenneth. Surviving is his mother, Carol Collins; two brothers, Keith and Michael; and two sisters, Kathleen Hoffee (Charles) and Cathy Jean Matthews (Jan); also surviving are his three children in Florida, Kayla Collins, his primary caregiver; son, Kenneth; daughter, Heather Ketterman and grandson, Gannon. A remembrance gathering was held in Florida on April 19, 2019.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
