DERIGGI JOHN E.
Age 91, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy and the late Lois Ann Moehring; father of Christine Cardinal, John M. (Linda), Michael (Marion), Angelo (Cindy) DeRiggi, and Catherine (Ken) Jones; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 21. John was a proud WWII and Korean war veteran. He was a Penn Hills Police officer for 28 years reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, Thursday, from 2-8 p.m., at the County of Allegheny FOP Lodge 91. Service for Retired Police Officer on Thursday at 7 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019