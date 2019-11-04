Home

Age 94, of Plum, formerly of Monroeville,  peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019.  Beloved husband of the late Bernice (Dawson) DiGuilio; mother of David (Joanne), Jack (Patty), Donald (Terri), and Michael (Diane) DiGuilio; grandfather of Brandon (Bridget) DiGuilio, Jason (Candace) DiGuilio, Megan Greene, Anthony DiGuilio, Krista (David) Hritz, Nicole DiGuilio, Michael DiGuilio, Jake DiGuilio, and Nicolas DiGuilio; great-grandfather of Lucas John DiGuilio; also survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a sister and brothers.  He was retired from the Municipality of Monroeville. A proud US Navy veteran having served during WWII, John was a recipient of the Purple Heart. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and gardening. Friends received, Wednesday, 3:00-7:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Joy Church. Entombment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
