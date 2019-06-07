Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
JOHN E. "JACK" FLAHERTY

JOHN E. "JACK" FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY JOHN E. "JACK"

Age 94, of Franklin Park, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. John was born October 16, 1924. Survived by loving son, John E. Flaherty, Jr; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444). A memorial service will be held Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the HP Brandt Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit www.brandtfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to share condolences. In lieu of flowers, family ask donations be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
