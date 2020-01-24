|
GREGORY JOHN E.
John E. Gregory, 76, a Moon Township resident since 1964, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Heritage Valley Beaver. He was born in Pittsburgh on August 4, 1943, one of two children born to the late John A. and Charlotte (Dembrowski) Grzegorczyk. Beloved husband for 55 years to Penny (Libell) Gregory; loving father of John S. Gregory and Ronald S. (Maureen) Gregory; cherished grandfather of John C. Gregory and Matthew Gregory; brother of Maryann (the late Thomas) Conroy. John was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and the Forest Grove Sportsmen's Club. John was owner operator of Gregory Construction and had been a machinist for 30 years. John was a sports fan enjoying the Pittsburgh Teams, Pens, Pirates, Steelers and was a member of a Steelers Football Club. He was an avid gardener, hunter, and carpenter. Always a war history buff, he enjoyed watching the documentaries. Visitation Sunday (Jan. 26th) 2-7 at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Monday (Jan. 27th) at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020