Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
blessing services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road
Bakerstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HARDISTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN E. HARDISTY


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN E. HARDISTY Obituary
HARDISTY JOHN E.

John E. Hardisty, age 47, of Butler, formerly Ross Township, on December 19, 2019.  Born on December 9, 1972, beloved son of William and Emma Fuchs Hardisty; dear brother of Lisa (Eric Martin) LaBar and Kristen (Brian) Peglowski; loving uncle of Stephan, Kyle, Aubrie, Gavin, Alex, Jeana and Carson; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. John was a proud graduate of Slippery Rock University, earning a degree in Finance and was always seeking knowledge throughout his life.  He was a caring Godfather to his niece, Jeana, and loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.  He also was fond of animals, especially his Rottweiler, Stella, coy fish and the ducks living in his pond. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where blessing services will be held Monday at 10 a.m.  Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.  Please offer condolences at www.SchellhaasFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now