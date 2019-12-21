|
HARDISTY JOHN E.
John E. Hardisty, age 47, of Butler, formerly Ross Township, on December 19, 2019. Born on December 9, 1972, beloved son of William and Emma Fuchs Hardisty; dear brother of Lisa (Eric Martin) LaBar and Kristen (Brian) Peglowski; loving uncle of Stephan, Kyle, Aubrie, Gavin, Alex, Jeana and Carson; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. John was a proud graduate of Slippery Rock University, earning a degree in Finance and was always seeking knowledge throughout his life. He was a caring Godfather to his niece, Jeana, and loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. He also was fond of animals, especially his Rottweiler, Stella, coy fish and the ducks living in his pond. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where blessing services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053. Please offer condolences at www.SchellhaasFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019