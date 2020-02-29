Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
Age 67, of Ross Township, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband for 43 years of Phyllis (Skeens) Koerbel; father of Angelica (Matthew) Brown and Lisa (Andrew) Livengood; grandfather of Brooke and Riley; brother of Mary Koerbel and JoAnn (George) Lucas. Family will welcome friends on Monday from 12 noon – 8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
