JOHN E. KUZEMCHAK

JOHN E. KUZEMCHAK Obituary
KUZEMCHAK JOHN E.

Age 83, of Shaler Twp., on Dec. 26, 2019. Husband of Susanne Garman Kuzemchak; father of Diane Boy (John), John H. Kuzemchak (Kelly), Karen Cooney (Eric), and Michael Kuzemchak; grandfather of John, Alex, Courtney, Alexis, Nicholas, and Tyler; two great-grandchildren; brother of Frank, James, and the late Stanley, Jenny, Ceil, and Mary Ann. John was an active member of St. Bonaventure Church, and the community and was a member of American Legion Post #785 Shaler. Visitation Fri., Jan. 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Hills Community Outreach. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
