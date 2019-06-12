LOUZIL JOHN E.

Age 90, of Franklin Park, passed on June 9, 2019. Loving husband of the late Catherine (Sullivan) Louzil; loving father of Sandy Fletcher (Chris) and the late Susan Hirth (surviving husband John) and John E. Louzil, Jr.; brother of Marian Duda, Yvette Weidler and the late Renee Kovacs; also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. John supported his family as an auto body man and owner of the Beaver Falls Collision Service for many years. He eventually retired from the North Allegheny School District bus garage. John loved his family, gardening and the outdoors. Family and friends received SUNDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Neumann Church, Franklin Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344 (stjude.org).