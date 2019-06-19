McGLAUGHLIN JOHN E.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, age 90, of Gibsonia. Beloved husband of Betty M. (Kovacik) McGlaughlin; father of Jill (Walt) Rostedt, Jane (Phil) Rogers, and the late Gregg McGlaughlin; grandfather of Liz, Mike, Jake, Jackson, and Maddie; great-grandfather of Xander, Lucas, Mac, and Kiki; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and served as a sergeant in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked for many years at the United States Steel Corporation as a senior supervisor of corporate cost planning. Friends received Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pgh., PA 15222 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Keystone Chapter, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale, St #105, Pgh., PA 15233.