Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
JOHN E. POPICHAK

POPICHAK JOHN E.

Age 71, of South Fayette, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brother of Michael Popichak. John worked as an Aircraft mechanic for over 20 years and was a member of Cuddy Sportsman Club. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Family and friends welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, PA 15017 Wednesday, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
