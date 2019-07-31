Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Bridgeville, PA
JOHN E. REILLY


1953 - 2019
JOHN E. REILLY Obituary
REILLY JOHN E.

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, of South Side, formerly of McKees Rocks.  Father of Brennan (Lauren) Reilly; Brother of the Late C.J. Reilly; Pappy of Julia Reilly. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 a.m.  Interment to follow at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
