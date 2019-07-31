|
|
REILLY JOHN E.
On Saturday, July 27, 2019, of South Side, formerly of McKees Rocks. Father of Brennan (Lauren) Reilly; Brother of the Late C.J. Reilly; Pappy of Julia Reilly. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019