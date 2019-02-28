|
|
ROBINSON REV. JOHN E.
Passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Kane Regional Glen Hazel. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, William S. Robinson, Juanda L. Robinson, Jacqueline E. (Robert) Robinson-Bailey, Jou-AI E. (James) Burwell and Rev. Dr. John E. (Latisha) Robinson, II; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Jerome Robinson, Terrance Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, Keith (Yvette) Robinson, Beverly (George) Locke, Jacquelyn (Joseph) Halston, Adriene (Sam) Massey, and Gail Robinson. Visitation 4-8 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave., Homestead, PA where services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday. Arrangements by TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019