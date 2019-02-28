Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. JOHN E. ROBINSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REV. JOHN E. ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON REV. JOHN E.

Passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Kane Regional Glen Hazel. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, William S. Robinson, Juanda L. Robinson, Jacqueline E. (Robert) Robinson-Bailey, Jou-AI E. (James) Burwell and Rev. Dr. John E. (Latisha) Robinson, II; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Jerome Robinson, Terrance Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, Keith (Yvette) Robinson, Beverly (George) Locke, Jacquelyn (Joseph) Halston, Adriene (Sam) Massey, and Gail Robinson. Visitation 4-8 p.m., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave., Homestead, PA where services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday. Arrangements by TUNIE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now