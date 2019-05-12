SCHMIDT JOHN E.

Age 91, of Mount Troy in Reserve Township, formerly of Blessing Street on Heron Hill, passed on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Son of the late Andrew and Anna (Wesoleski) Schmidt. John was the brother of the late Andrew "Duke", Raymond, and Charles Schmidt. Uncle of Rae Ann Tedesco and John D. Schmidt. Lifelong friend of Irwin and Velma "Bootsie" Weitz of Banning, CA., and close friend and neighbor of Harry Rattay. John graduated from Schenley High School in 1946. After working for a few years, John went to serve in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War from 1949-1952. When John returned from serving his country he went to work for Golomb Paint and Glass Company. During his retirement, John unselfishly cared for and visited with his sister-in-law, Millie, (Andrew). John was a humble and devout Catholic who enjoyed the simpler things in life. He looked forward to being outside in the sunshine, whether golfing, swimming or simply relaxing in his backyard reading the paper and listening to a ball game. John enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports teams and he would be quick to tell you that of all the Pirate games he attended in his lifetime, he was never fortunate enough to catch a foul ball. However, in the bigger scheme of things, the way John E. Schmidt, lived his life; he hit one out of the ball park. Family and Friends may visit on Monday May 13, from 4-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be had on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church. John will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery, on Mount Troy Road in Reserve Township. In Johns final days, he was lovingly cared for by Good Samaritan Hospice, Bradford Woods. In lieu of flowers, John's request was to have memorial contributions made to: St. Aloysius Church, 3616 Mount Troy Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please offer condolences at schellhaasfh.com.