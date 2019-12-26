|
WINGHART III JOHN E. "JACK"
Age 82, of Shaler Twp., on Sunday, December 22, 2019, Jack was the beloved husband of Georgene Currin Winghart; father of Richard E. "Rich" Winghart Sr. (Jessica), Jacque Winghart (Brad); son of the late John E. and Dolores Winghart; Pap of Ricky, Jr., Scott, Hunter, Jacob, Aspen, Zane, Sierra, Justin. Jack was a proud retired US Army Veteran, serving in Korea, Germany and Vietnam. He worked for P&LE railroad for 25 years. Services and Interment were Private. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019