Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
A blessing service
John F. Slater Funeral Home 4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN YUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN E. YUNN


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN E. YUNN Obituary
YUNN JOHN E.

Age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Duquesne. Beloved husband of 38 years to Lorraine Yunn; loving father of Shannon "Peanut" Yunn (Matt Reid); son of the late John and Ethel Yun; brother of Judith (the late Robert) Wunder and the late William (Karen) Yunn; also survived by nieces and nephews and their families.  John served in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps during Vietnam. He was a longtime member of the GBU Club in Duquesne and the Dutch Club in Baldwin.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.  A blessing service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.  Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now