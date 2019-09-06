|
YUNN JOHN E.
Age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Duquesne. Beloved husband of 38 years to Lorraine Yunn; loving father of Shannon "Peanut" Yunn (Matt Reid); son of the late John and Ethel Yun; brother of Judith (the late Robert) Wunder and the late William (Karen) Yunn; also survived by nieces and nephews and their families. John served in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps during Vietnam. He was a longtime member of the GBU Club in Duquesne and the Dutch Club in Baldwin. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019