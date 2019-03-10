ZONA JOHN E.

Age 87, of North Huntingdon passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born January 17, 1932 in Shafton a son of the late Henry and Assunta (Feola) Zona. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a tool and die maker for Westinghouse Electric of East Pittsburgh. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War and also as an M.P. at Okinawa Japan. He was a member of the St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon; a social member of the Larimer Volunteer Fire Dept.; he was at one time Fire Chief for Shafton Volunteer Fire Department. John was one of the original 12 members of Rescue 8 Ambulance of North Huntingdon, which started in 1954, and was a member of the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club where he was acting President of The Beer Club. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Marianne (Bucciarelli) Zona; a son Eric Zona; son-in-law Michael Jones and a grandson Dominic Zona and 10 brothers and sisters. He is last survivor of the 11 Zona children. Surviving are five children Mark Zona and his wife, Diana, of Lexington SC, Debbie Jones, of Trafford, Jeff Zona and his wife, D'Ann, of Utica MI, Ronald Zona and his wife, Janice, of North Huntingdon, and Lisa Zona, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren Bethany Jones, Adrian, Angela, Emily, Nicholas and Anthony Zona and Megan DeMarchi; three great-grandchildren Carmelina, Juliana and Vincent. His family and overwhelming number of friends will miss his unique humor, his love for gardening, and his homemade Italian hot sausage. As John would say, "after all of that, they're back together again". Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:20 a.m., Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send on line condolences please visit

