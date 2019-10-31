|
FITZGERALD JOHN EDWARD
Age 91, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. John is survived by his wife, Connie; his three children, Jane Casal Romano (Pete), Tim (Gail) Fitzgerald, and Jody (Mike) Smith; two stepchildren; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Tristan John Fitzgerald. John was preceded in death by his son, Terry, and as John wished, their ashes will be buried together. John grew up in York, PA, served in the U.S. Navy, and graduated from Grove City College. He started his career in sales working for Alloy Rods Company and purchased his own welding supply business, Weldcraft Equipment Co. in 1967. He sold the business in 1985 and retired where he became heavily involved at Oakmont Country Club, serving on the Board of Governors and spearheading the Archives Committee as the Club Historian. Over the years he developed a unique relationship with each of his grandchildren and will be forever remembered as Pop Pop. The family is planning a private ceremony and burial. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make contributions in John's memory to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019