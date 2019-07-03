KOCZKA JOHN EDWARD

Age 77, of West Mifflin, formerly of McKeesport, peacefully embarked on his next adventure on June 29, 2019. John is survived by his son, Eric V. Koczka; daughter, Kelly Lyn Koczka; grandchildren, Dwayne, De'Auja, Brionna Bender; stepdaughter, Jill Roberts and her children; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly A. (Lovrich) Koczka. She was the love of his life. Father, John Koczka; mother, Josephine Koczka; and son, Jeffrey Koczka. John was a car enthusiast who enjoyed dirt track and stock car racing. He enjoyed filling the car with family for road trips. He was the owner of Beverly's Towing for 45 years. He also spent many years working at Continental Can Company and Duquesne Steel Mill. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 7, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Monday, July 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Monday, July 8, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.