STASENKO JOHN EDWARD
Age 54, passed away with his wife, PJ by his side on August 19, 2019. Husband of Patricia Jo (Wind), son of Donald A. and Mary Lou (Bogel) Stasenko, brother of David (Barbara), Michael (Annie), Carol Johns, and Eric (Arlene). John was preceded in death by his brother Mark. John will also be forever remembered by his nieces Christine, Nicole, and Becky and nephews Michael Jr. and Domenic. John died of complications related to leukemia, developed from a decades-long battle with polymyositis. John will be remembered as a loving husband, a great mentor, colleague and friend. Pittsburgh services for John will be held on September 6th, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves. N.S. A celebration of John's life will be held, in New York at The Vista at Van Patten Golf Club on October 10th, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City Mission of Schenectady and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. www.obriensfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019