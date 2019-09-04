Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN STASENKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN EDWARD STASENKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN EDWARD STASENKO Obituary
STASENKO JOHN EDWARD

Age 54, passed away with his wife, PJ by his side on August 19, 2019. Husband of Patricia Jo (Wind), son of Donald A. and Mary Lou (Bogel) Stasenko, brother of David (Barbara), Michael (Annie), Carol Johns, and Eric (Arlene). John was preceded in death by his brother Mark. John will also be forever remembered by his nieces Christine, Nicole, and Becky and nephews Michael Jr. and Domenic. John died of complications related to leukemia, developed from a decades-long battle with polymyositis. John will be remembered as a loving husband, a great mentor, colleague and friend. Pittsburgh services for John will be held on September 6th, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves. N.S. A celebration of John's life will be held, in New York at The Vista at Van Patten Golf Club on October 10th, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City Mission of Schenectady and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now