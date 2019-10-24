Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOHN ENGLAND BOFFEMMYER Jr.

JOHN ENGLAND BOFFEMMYER Jr. Obituary
BOFFEMMYER, JR. JOHN ENGLAND

On October 19, 2019, age 83, of Gibsonia. Beloved husband of Ginger Boffemmyer; father of John E., III, James, Nicholas, Clare and Kenneth Boffemmyer, Lisa Champion; stepfather of Jake, Arthur (Stephanie), Hugh (Nancy)  and the late Christina Givens; also survived by 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends received Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 noon at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Contributions may be made to The Hillman Cancer Center www.hillman.upmc.com or Bethany Hospice www.bethanyhospice.com. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
