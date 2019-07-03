Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
JOHN F. "JOHNNY B" BALOCIK

JOHN F. "JOHNNY B" BALOCIK Obituary
BALOCIK JOHN F. "JOHNNY B"

Age 72, of Verona, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy (Miele) Balocik; father of Bruce Bryan Balocik; brother of Allan Balocik of Florida, Arlene (Jeff) Sparks and the late Frank (surviving spouse Patty) Balocik; also survived by numerous nieces nephews and cousins. John was a proud US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Church, 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
