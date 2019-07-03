|
BALOCIK JOHN F. "JOHNNY B"
Age 72, of Verona, passed away peacefully Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy (Miele) Balocik; father of Bruce Bryan Balocik; brother of Allan Balocik of Florida, Arlene (Jeff) Sparks and the late Frank (surviving spouse Patty) Balocik; also survived by numerous nieces nephews and cousins. John was a proud US Navy Vietnam Veteran. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Church, 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019