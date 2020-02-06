Home

Formerly of Forest Hills, recently a resident of Beatty Pointe in Monroeville, age 97, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Grace Ellen (Kavanaugh) Cannon. Precious father of Maureen Cannon of Monroeville, John 'Jack" (Susan) Cannon of VA, Mary Ellen Cannon of NH and Joyce Marie (Michael) Jacob of Monroeville. Dear grandfather of Joe Cannon, Susan (Matt) Heck, Philip (Katelyn) Burke, Melissa Jacob, Bridget Jacob, Jack Jacob and Connor Jacob. Great-grandfather of Otto Francis and Eliza Grace Heck. John was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran and a retired lineman for Duquesne Light Co. He was a lively man who made others around him feel better. He had a great love of God, family and country. Friends are welcome on Saturday from 10:30-12:30 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Saturday at 1 p.m. John will be laid to rest in Homewood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Plum Senior Center, 499 New Texas Rd., Pgh., PA 15239.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
