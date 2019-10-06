|
COCO JOHN F.
Age 96 of Glenshaw, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 71 years to Marie J. (Dezi) Coco; loving father of John A. (Jacqueline) Coco and Donna Marie (the late Carl) Succop; dear grandfather of Lindsey Marie (Dan) Becker, Nathan (Briana) Succop, Andrea (Frank) Tigano and Christopher Succop; dear great-grandfather of Jayden and Rylin Becker, Rhetta, Corinne and Permelia Succop and Ellis and Leo Tigano; brother of Mary Frances Mastromatteo and the late Carmel, Mike, Paul, Joe, Sam and Angelo Coco; son of the late Sam and Lena Coco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was born and raised in Bloomfield, he spent most of his adult life in Shaler Twp. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 20 and served with the 78th Lightning Division Combat Engineers Infantry in Germany. Coming out of the Army, John continued working masonry construction with his dad and Paul eventually to be joined by Sam and Angelo. In 1952, the partnership was registered at Coco Brothers with Mike, Carmel, Paul, Sam, Angelo and John involved as partners in the masonry contracting business. In 1966, the firm was incorporated as Coco Brothers, Inc. with Mike, John and Dan Enright as charter members. Eventually, John became the President/CEO of the general construction firm. John was a member and past president of the Mason Contractors Association of Western PA, he was extremely active in the apprenticeship program and was very proud of his involvement. John was a board member of the Master Builders' Association of Western PA and was a member of the Pittsburgh Builders' Exchange. John's priorities were always family and work. He will always be known for his kindness, unselfishness, generosity, and work ethic. He will be greatly missed. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Richard Church, Richland Twp. on Thursday at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019