Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DILMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. "VITAMIN" DILMORE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN F. "VITAMIN" DILMORE Obituary
DILMORE JOHN F. "VITAMIN"

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, age 88, of Shaler Twp., Beloved husband of 49 years to Marjory "Heim" Dilmore; loving father of Karen (John) Zack, and the late John and James Dilmore; grandpap of Vicky, John Jr., and Julie; brother of Harry Dilmore and the late Mercedes Beymer, Mildred Intoree and Paul Dilmore. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m., Holy Spirit Church. John was a graduate of Millvale High School, Class of 1948. He loved spending winters at Dania Beach, Florida at Sunshine Villa. He was extremely proud to be an Ironworker for 65 years with Local #3. The family would like to thank Cranberry Place for their kindness and care.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.