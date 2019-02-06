DILMORE JOHN F. "VITAMIN"

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, age 88, of Shaler Twp., Beloved husband of 49 years to Marjory "Heim" Dilmore; loving father of Karen (John) Zack, and the late John and James Dilmore; grandpap of Vicky, John Jr., and Julie; brother of Harry Dilmore and the late Mercedes Beymer, Mildred Intoree and Paul Dilmore. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m., Holy Spirit Church. John was a graduate of Millvale High School, Class of 1948. He loved spending winters at Dania Beach, Florida at Sunshine Villa. He was extremely proud to be an Ironworker for 65 years with Local #3. The family would like to thank Cranberry Place for their kindness and care.