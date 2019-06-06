FARLS DR. JOHN F.

Age 82, of Economy Borough, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp. Born on June 30, 1936, in Freedom, he was the son of the late James V. Farls and Garnett Smith Farls. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Darlene J. Saceric Farls, whom he married on December 26, 1992; his children, Jake Felice of California, Ben Felice of Arizona and Amy (Chris) Bass of Texas; his grandchildren, Andy, Michaelyn, Jaden, Jacob, Luke, Jonathan and Christian; his sister, Kay Baumann of Ohio; his sisters-in-law, Margie (Rob) Mellon and Diana Saceric; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Farls. Memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. The family suggests memorial donations be made in Jack's honor to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.