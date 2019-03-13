GAROFALO JOHN F.

Passed peacefully at the age of 85 on March 9, 2019. Loving and adored husband of Mary Ann (Manik) for 61 years. Resided in Pleasant Hills, formerly of McKeesport. Cherished and devoted father of Regina (late Earl D. Woodyard, Jr.), John, Suzanne, Renee Vernet (Lawrence), and Angela Pack (Brent). Proud grandfather of Brent (Angelica), Daniel, Andrew (Ashley), Zachary, and Earl; great-grandfather of Evan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Giuseppe and Filomena Garofalo. John's five older siblings, Alfred, Constance, Anthony, Rita, and Mary Grace, predeceased him. John retired from Coca-Cola where he worked for 44 years. He taught his children the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work. He easily interacted with people in all walks of life and treated everyone respectfully, a value he also passed on to his children. John was a very proud veteran, having served as an army combat medic in the Korean War. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, 15236. Because John was kind to all, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that he be remembered by your random acts of kindness. Condolences may be left at

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.