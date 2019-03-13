Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GAROFALO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. GAROFALO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN F. GAROFALO Obituary
GAROFALO JOHN F.

Passed peacefully at the age of 85 on March 9, 2019. Loving and adored husband of Mary Ann (Manik) for 61 years. Resided in Pleasant Hills, formerly of McKeesport. Cherished and devoted father of Regina (late Earl D. Woodyard, Jr.), John, Suzanne, Renee Vernet (Lawrence), and Angela Pack (Brent). Proud grandfather of Brent (Angelica), Daniel, Andrew (Ashley), Zachary, and Earl; great-grandfather of Evan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Giuseppe and Filomena Garofalo. John's five older siblings, Alfred, Constance, Anthony, Rita, and Mary Grace, predeceased him. John retired from Coca-Cola where he worked for 44 years. He taught his children the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work. He easily interacted with people in all walks of life and treated everyone respectfully, a value he also passed on to his children. John was a very proud veteran, having served as an army combat medic in the Korean War. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, 15236. Because John was kind to all, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that he be remembered by your random acts of kindness. Condolences may be left at


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now