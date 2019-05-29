|
|
GOOD JOHN F.
Age 69, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Monday May 27, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years Karen L. (Zuber) Good. Devoted father of Rebecca (Timothy) Crane, James (Melissa) Good, Julia (William) Herrera, and Suzanne (Matthew) Dumbroski. Beloved PapPap of 10 grandchildren, brother of Maureen Peto, and the late Justin Good. John proudly served the City of Pittsburgh for 34 years. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Friday at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.Pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019