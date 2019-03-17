GRAHAM JOHN F. "FRED"

Passed in peace on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 82, with his daughter, Wendy, and her husband Marc by his side. While Fred lived with his daughter, her husband and their two sons in Philadelphia, he remained a Pittsburgher at heart where he was born April 2, 1936. Fred attended Carnegie Tech, (now known as Carnegie Mellon University) for civil engineering and worked most of his career as the Director for Engineering and Construction for Pittsburgh's Allegheny County. In 1989, he became the Director of Capital Projects and oversaw the construction of the Pittsburgh International Airport as well as related construction projects such as the Southern Beltway. After retiring for 10 days, Fred worked for the PA Turnpike Commission, taught a project class for three years at CMU, and ran his own civil engineering consulting firm where he was involved in projects including the new Steelers stadium infrastructure. Fred will be fondly remembered as a loving husband to his late wife Kay, grandfather to Tim, Patrick and Jake, a distinguished civil engineer, loyal friend, a proud Pittsburgher, a life-long learner and a US Army Veteran. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Thursday 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Friday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Little Sisters of The Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.