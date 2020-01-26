|
GUTTILLA JOHN F.
Of Bloomfield on Friday, January 24, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of Naomi Marasco Guttilla; father of Donna Surace (Domenic), Diane Anderson (Ken) and the late Thomas Guttilla; grandfather of Jason Guttilla and Michelle Malinka (Mauro); great-grandfather of Vincent and Gianna Guttilla; also survived by many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law of Flo Mascilli (Art) and Domenic Marasco (the late Carol). Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020