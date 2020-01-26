Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GUTTILLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. GUTTILLA

Add a Memory
JOHN F. GUTTILLA Obituary
GUTTILLA JOHN F.

Of Bloomfield on Friday, January 24, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of Naomi Marasco Guttilla; father of Donna Surace (Domenic), Diane Anderson (Ken) and the late Thomas Guttilla; grandfather of Jason Guttilla and Michelle Malinka (Mauro); great-grandfather of Vincent and Gianna Guttilla; also survived by many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law of Flo Mascilli (Art) and Domenic Marasco (the late Carol). Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Mission at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now