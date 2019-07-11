Home

Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-682-3615
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church
JAGIELSKI JOHN F.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Lena M. Jagielski; father of John R. Jagielski, Mark (Rachelle) Jagielski, and Noell (Jay) Fetherlin; grandfather of John C. (Diane) Jagielski, Michael (Nachole) Jagielski, David (Christine Pellicano) Jagielski, Kristy (Jay) Aiello, Chelsea and Faith Fetherlin; great-grandfather of Kaitlyn, Kaylee, Kaydence Jagielski, Leila and Grayson Aiello. Friends received Friday 2-8 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, PC, 4730 Friendship Ave. Funeral on Saturday at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
