JEDLICK JOHN F. "JED"
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, age 64, of South Park, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Dorothy R. (Sabo) Jedlick for 42 years; son of Lori D. (McKale) Jedlick and the late John F. Jedlick; brother of Kimberly Knapp, Scott M. Jedlick, and the late Kathi Lynn Lipp; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law who loved him dearly. Private services were held for the immediate family. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019