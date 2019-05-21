LENNON JOHN F.

Age 72, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jo for 41 wonderful years. His greatest joy in life was his family, both here in Pittsburgh and in Arizona, where they maintained a second residence. He and Mary Jo enjoyed the winter months there, spending time with their kids and grandkids, golfing and enjoying the warm weather. Loving father of John (Sue), Lorraine "Sissy" (Warren), and Sandy (Carl); stepfather of Thomas, Helen (Lani), Matthew (Nilza) and Timothy (Lisa); brother of William (Donna); grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of nine; preceded in death by his loving mother, Delores; father, Lawrence; brother, Lawrence (Kathy); and grandson, Warren John; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jack was Chief of Security at Dixmont State Hospital until 1984 then became a patrolman at Emsworth Borough, Ohio Twp., and eventually Kilbuck Twp. He was appointed Chief of Police of Kilbuck Township in 1987, which merged with Ben Avon and Ben Avon Heights. He was president of Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association in 1998 and was also president of the Western Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association in 1999. Jack was active for many years with Kops for Kids Charities, especially the annual fundraiser golf outing at Shannopin Country Club. After his career in law enforcement, Jack started several local, small businesses. Together with his wife, they were the proprietors of Custard's First Stand and with his brother, Bill, of B & J Golf Carts. In addition, selling Christmas trees from their lot on Camp Horne Road was a family tradition for many years. Friends will be received Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa of Avila Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kops for Kids Charities, 139 Adele Rd., Pgh., PA 15237.