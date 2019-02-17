LYND JOHN F.

Age 83, of Wexford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane Holmes Lynd; dear father of P.J. (Tammy), Paul (Lisa), and Pam Kruljac; brother of Delores Hickle; grandfather of Mackenzie, Brandon, Chase, Justin, Kate, and Luke. John had a deep love of trains, model railroading, and his dog "Buttons." He had a long career in the HVAC industry as a technician and instructor. Family and friends will be received Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum, 724-444-6944.