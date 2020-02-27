|
McGINTY JOHN F. "JACK"
John F. McGinty, known throughout his life as "Jack" was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 3, 1935, to Raymond and Antoinette McGinty of Sharpsburg. Jack attended North Catholic High School, Duquesne University, and Duquesne University's School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor. In 1956, Jack met Joan K. Carey of Mt. Lebanon, PA, and in June 1959, they were married. They had four sons, John F. McGinty, Jr., James Michael "Mike" McGinty, William Raymond "Bill" McGinty, and Patrick Kevin McGinty. Jack practiced law in Pittsburgh. In 1970 he, along with lifelong friend Robert Smiley, started their own law firm known as "Smiley and McGinty", later becoming Smiley, McGinty, and Steger. After more than 30 years of practicing law, Jack joined the Pittsburgh Technical College in Pittsburgh in the role of "Counsel". He retired in 2014 and moved to South Carolina to be closer to his immediate family. Jack was an avid golfer and would often spend weekends and vacations with Joan on the golf course. Aside from being called "Jack" or Dad, his favorite name was Grandpa. Jack and Joan became grandparents six times with Brian Michael (27), Johnny (22), Ryan (20), Connor (18), Brendan (17) and Sean (11). His grandsons affectionately remember him as an "ice cream enthusiast" trying and liking almost any flavor. Jack passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Charlotte, NC surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife; his four sons; three daughters-in-law, Karen, Joni, Dianne, preceded in death by Christina; and six grandsons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in the name of John F. McGinty.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020