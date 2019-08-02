Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
McINTYRE JOHN F.

Age 83, of Shaler Twp., on July 31, 2019. Husband of the late Janice R. McIntyre; father of Sandra Lynn Catrain (Dave), Michael Sean, and John Michael McIntyre (Beth); grandfather of John T., Ryan P. McIntyre, Cassie J. and Katie R. Catrain; son of the late John J. and Rose McIntyre; brother of Sister Sheila Marie (Mary) McIntyre and the late Charles McIntyre, LaVerne Garlicki, Sissy Konieczka and Thomas McIntyre. John was a member of and retired as the Business Manager for IBEW Local #5 in 1998 after 46 years. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
