Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN McVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. McVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. McVEY Obituary
McVEY JOHN F.

Age 79, of Etna, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, Mr. McVey was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Ruth Miller McVey; brother of Patricia McVey and the late Sandra McVey, Thomas McVey; uncle of Christine Jones; brother-in-law of Donna McVey. Celebrate Mr. McVey's life with his family on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, notice of time later. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to All Saints Church, 19 Wilson St., Pgh., PA 15223. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now