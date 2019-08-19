|
|
McVEY JOHN F.
Age 79, of Etna, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, Mr. McVey was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Ruth Miller McVey; brother of Patricia McVey and the late Sandra McVey, Thomas McVey; uncle of Christine Jones; brother-in-law of Donna McVey. Celebrate Mr. McVey's life with his family on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, notice of time later. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to All Saints Church, 19 Wilson St., Pgh., PA 15223. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019