MURTHA JOHN F.
Age 98, of West Mifflin, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born in Monessen, PA on June 30, 1921 and is the son of the late John B. and Gertrude C. Soisson Murtha. He was a longtime Little League Baseball manager/coach in West Mifflin, and a West Mifflin Volunteer Fire Company Chaplin and Officer. He was a charter member of Holy Spirt Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Premarital minister. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard during WW II and was a retired electrician for the B & O Railroad and US Steel National Works. He is the husband for 73 years of the late Gloria E. Schankel Murtha, who died, August 29, 2019. He is survived by sons, John M. (Mary Ann) Murtha of Chambersburg, PA, Richard J. (Pamela) Murtha of Evans, GA, Mark D. (Katherine) Murtha of Clinton, PA, David T. (Debbie) Murtha of Avon, NY, and Kenneth L. (Debbie) Murtha of Worcester, PA; daughter, Eileen L. Murtha of West Mifflin; grandchildren, Bethany R. Murtha, Evan M. Murtha, Kelley A. Murtha, Allison L. Murtha, Bradley A. (Jamie) Murtha, Jeffrey K. (Tara) Murtha, Matthew C. (Maddy) Murtha; great-grandchild, Carson K. Murtha. He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Murtha; Thomas Murtha; sisters, Anne Kyle; Elizabeth Hebling; Rose Lemmert; and Alma Joyce. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLER'S of Dravosburg/West Mifflin, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard, Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Remembrances may be made to CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471 (1-617-923-0220). To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.