NEHRIG JOHN F. "JACK"

Of Redstone in North Huntingdon, formerly of North Versailles, age 93, died on Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (Dillon) Nehrig for 67 years; treasured father of Patricia Ann Eagleson, John R. (Candace) Nehrig, Karen (Antonio 'Tony") Lupi and Richard A. (Susan) Nehrig; precious grandfather of Kara, Craig, Tammy, Loni, Calla, Marianna, Kristin, Vince, John Philip and Larry; proud great-grandfather of Abigail, Elijah, Sierra, Samuel, Shiloh, Savannah, Selah, Solomon, Madison, McKenzie, Maggie, Gabriella, Isabella, Alysha and Sutton; brother of Fr. Robert Nehrig of the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, the late Jean (late Joseph) Kovacic, late Rita (late John) Stephans and the late Donald (late MaryEllen) Nehrig. Jack was a WWII and Korean War Navy veteran and a retired employee of Westinghouse R&D in Churchill. He was a volunteer and adult altar server for many years at St. Robert Bellarmine Church and was a member of the parish Men's Club. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, (412-824-8800). Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Jack will be laid to rest with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery.