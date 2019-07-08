O'DONNELL JOHN F.

Age 86, born in County Galway, Ireland passed away at home in the loving care of his children and grandchildren, on July 7, 2019. John was preceded in death by his loving parents, Patrick and Molly O'Donnell; his beloved wife, Helen (Cloonan); and brothers, Patrick, Michael, and James. He will be forever honored by his 13 children, Patrick (Siobhan), Mary Walsh (Sean), Anne Flaherty (Thomas), John (Judy), Maggie Sabol (Steve), Cathleen, Sandra Best (Edward), James, Michael (Joy), Erin Brown (Thomas), Joseph (Erica), Thomas, and Brian (Katie) and 31 grandchildren, each of whom he loved dearly. Also survived by sisters, Mary Kate Comer and Eileen Cloonan; in-laws, Catherine O'Donnell, Edward Cloonan, Margaret Cloonan, Kay O'Donnell, and Gwen O'Donnell; and cousins, nieces and nephews in the US, Ireland, and England. Friends received TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Well done, good and faithful servant! O'Donnell Abú. www.niedfuneralhome.com.