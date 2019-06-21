OREND, JR. JOHN F.

Of Wellington, Florida, age 99, died peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Pamela Orend Park, his son-in-law Houston Park, his grandchildren Chase Park and Coburn Park Speegle and four great grandchildren, Chase II and Allie Park and Kate and Hazel Speegle. Mr. Orend was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, class of 1949 and a Captain in the U.S. Army. While serving in Europe during World War II, Mr. Orend was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He was an employee of Gulf Oil Corporation for 45 years. At his request, no viewing or service is scheduled. His interment will be private at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.