Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Kennedy Twp., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PETH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN F. "JACK" PETH


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN F. "JACK" PETH Obituary
PETH JOHN F. "JACK"

Age 85, former resident of Crafton Heights and Kennedy Township, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Jack was the son of the late John H. and Mary Feehan Peth. He is survived by his sisters, Molly Cooper, Nancy (William) Reed, Susann (Ronald) Lyscik and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a graduate of Carnegie-Mellon University and served in the US Army. His engineering career took him all over the United States and to several foreign countries. Jack volunteered with Montour Trail, Ski for Life, Bike MS and other organizations. He especially enjoyed going to the YMCA in Moon Township for exercise classes. Friends will be received at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., FRIDAY, 3-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Malachy Church, Kennedy Twp. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of the Silver Sneakers Program, to the North Boroughs YMCA, at pittsburghymca.org/givetonorthboroughs (please designate it as a "Tribute Gift"), or checks may be written to North Boroughs YMCA, in Jack's name, and sent to: Mission Advancement Department, YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh, Foster Plaza 10, 680 Andersen Drive Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -