PRUCNAL, SR. JOHN F.
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, age 95, of Monroeville passed away peacefully. He was the beloved husband for 59 years to the late Marian Prucnal; son of Mary and John Prucnal; father of John (Robin) Prucnal, Jr., James Prucnal and Jeffrey Prucnal; brother of Frank (Barbara) Prucnal; proud grandfather of Zachary (Muriel) Prucnal and Katy (Nathan) Goddard; great-grandfather of Mikah Goddard and Declan Prucnal. John served in the United States Air Force in WWII; he retired from US Steel and drove school bus for Plum School District. An avid golfer, bowler and Harmarville Hurricane Soccer player, he loved his country, family and friends. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Michael Church, Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Thom Miller officiating.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019