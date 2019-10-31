Home

Age 78, of Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. Risser; loving father of Jennifer (Jim) Marcoux, Kelly (Brian) Sullivan, and Elizabeth Risser; also survived by six cherished grandchildren. John loved Pittsburgh and served faithfully at US Steel for 42 years. Services and inurnment private. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Lupus Foundation, lupus.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
