ROBOSTELLO JOHN "JACK" F.
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends, age 66, succumbed to cancer at AGH Hospital. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. There he studied business and was loved by his Fraternity Brothers from Phi Kappa Si. Jack spent his life as a banker helping people start their dreams as well as being a gardener in his home. He enjoyed visiting family in New Jersey, going to the beach, and traveling for the Steeler games. Jack is survived by many that will forever love him, including his wife, Patricia "End", and two children, Christopher (girlfriend, Hannah) and Alison. He is also survived by his mother, Joan; brothers, Joe (Susan), Geoge (Liz), and Jim; sisters, Joan and Joyce Bernetich; son-in-law of Rose and John End; brother-in-law of Tim (Patty) End. He was predeceased by his father, Frank. He has also touched many other lives including his many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church. Family suggests donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation or Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pgh., PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019