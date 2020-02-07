|
|
SEIBERT JOHN F.
Age 97, of Hampton, on February 6, 2020. Born in Allison Park, PA on June 30, 1922, son of the late Herman R. and Clara Kramer Seibert. Beloved husband of the late Norma Allen Seibert. Loving father of John A. (Patricia) Seibert, Jane A. Seibert, and Cynthia A. (Joseph) Ciz. Proud brother of the late Ray E. Seibert. Dear grandfather of Amy C. Thompson, John F. Seibert, Ashley (John) Clouser, Joseph (Alison) Ciz and Jennifer (Scott) Stimmel. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren. A WWII Army Veteran, John was a supply chain Staff Sergeant who served in England, France and Belgium, helping to support the 101st Airborne Division during the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. He was proud to shake General Dwight D. Eisenhower's hand the day before the D-Day invasion. A 32nd degree Mason, John was a member of John E. Mair Lodge 729 F&AM, Syria Shrine, Gourgas Lodge of Perfection, Butler Caravan 14, and NACO Caravan 19. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020