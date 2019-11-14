Home

JOHN F. WOODS Obituary
WOODS JOHN F.

On Monday, November 11, 2019, John "Jack" Francis Woods, age 81, died peacefully with his family by his side. Devoted husband of 35 years to Eleanor (Pace) Woods; awesome dad to John (Colleen), Michelle (Muzz) Meyers, Christine Woods (Greg Campbell), Michael (Miriam Perkins) and Doug (Gina); Grandpap to Jason (Chanin), Jarvis (Ronnie), Jared (Erin), John (Lindsey), Kalin and Melanie Woods, Sean McCarthy, Luke, Cary and Sonya Meyers, Eric, Jeremy (Ashley), Grace Campbell, Justine (Jimmy) Portel, Matt (Allie) Hoff, Olivia, Sam and Jacob Woods; Big-Pap to Athena, Violet, Abbie, Lillian, Sutter, Holden, Londyn, and two to be added soon; brother of Thomas Woods (Rita), the late Margaret Ranft and Daniel Woods, many nieces and nephews, and good friends. John was a Veteran of the US Navy, retired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and a proud member of Teamsters Local 211. He was truly the quiet leader of our wonderful family. He lived his later years with a great attitude, surrounded by love, never complained, and in total appreciation of being able to share his time with family and friends. He will be GREATLY missed. Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 - 8 p.m. at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church, 28 Wentworth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Woods to the , . www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
